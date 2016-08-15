MOVES-BNP Paribas, HSBC, Standard Life, National Bank of Abu Dhabi

(Adds HSBC, Integro Re, Brown Advisory and Ygrene Energy Fund)

Aug 15 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BNP PARIBAS SA

The bank appointed Martin Egan and Benjamin Jacquard as global co-heads of primary and credit markets.

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

The bank named Anthony Glover as head of U.S. retail banking.

STANDARD LIFE INVESTMENTS

The unit of Standard Life Plc said Marc Brammer and Sophie Rahm would join its environmental, social and governance (ESG) investment team as Responsible Investment Analysts.

NATIONAL BANK OF ABU DHABI PJSC

The Emirate's largest lender by assets said Alex Thursby had stepped down as group chief executive after three years in the position.

INTEGRO INSURANCE BROKERS

The broker and risk management company said Raj Gulati joined its reinsurance unit, Integro Re, as senior vice president in New York.

BROWN ADVISORY

The investment firm appointed Nick Andjel as private client portfolio manager in its London team, with immediate effect.

YGRENE ENERGY FUND

The energy efficiency lender recently made three hires to support its growing asset-backed securities issuance program, the firm told IFR.

DHABI GROUP

The diversified investment group, owned by a prominent member of the royal family in Abu Dhabi, appointed a new chief executive. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)