MOVES-BNP Paribas, HSBC, Standard Life, National Bank of Abu Dhabi

Aug 15
BNP PARIBAS SA
The bank appointed Martin Egan and Benjamin Jacquard as
global co-heads of primary and credit markets.
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
The bank named Anthony Glover as head of U.S. retail
banking.
STANDARD LIFE INVESTMENTS
The unit of Standard Life Plc said Marc Brammer and
Sophie Rahm would join its environmental, social and governance
(ESG) investment team as Responsible Investment Analysts.
NATIONAL BANK OF ABU DHABI PJSC
The Emirate's largest lender by assets said Alex Thursby had
stepped down as group chief executive after three years in the
position.
INTEGRO INSURANCE BROKERS
The broker and risk management company said Raj Gulati
joined its reinsurance unit, Integro Re, as senior vice
president in New York.
BROWN ADVISORY
The investment firm appointed Nick Andjel as private client
portfolio manager in its London team, with immediate effect.
YGRENE ENERGY FUND
The energy efficiency lender recently made three hires to
support its growing asset-backed securities issuance program,
the firm told IFR.
DHABI GROUP
The diversified investment group, owned by a prominent
member of the royal family in Abu Dhabi, appointed a new chief
executive.
