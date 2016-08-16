MOVES-JPMorgan, Citi, Deutsche Asset Management

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 16
Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 16 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO
The bank has set up a credit product development team, which will be headed by Ryan O'Grady, currently co-head of the bank's global debt syndicate, according to a memo.
CITIGROUP INC
The bank named Gavin Michael head of technology for its global consumer bank, replacing Mark Torkos.
DEUTSCHE ASSET MANAGEMENT
Deutsche Bank's fund management business said it hired Bobby Brooks as national sales manager for its retail coverage.
OLD MUTUAL GLOBAL INVESTORS
The unit of South Africa-based Old Mutual Plc appointed Richard Mo to the newly created position of head of China, effective Monday.
DUFF & PHELPS
The advisory firm said it relocated James Cook, managing director of its restructuring practice in London, to Hong Kong to improve the firm's corporate finance business in Asia. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Shareholders of bankrupt Peabody Energy Corp will seek this week to be part of a reorganized company whose prospects have brightened after a recent surge in coal prices and its stock, Barron's reported in its Sunday issue.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Trust in governments, companies and the media plunged last year as ballots from the United States to Britain to the Philippines rocked political establishments and scandals hit business.