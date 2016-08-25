MOVES-HSBC, Barclays, Morgan Stanley

Aug 25 The following financial services industry
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
HSBC appointed Anurag Mathur as head of its retail banking
and wealth management (RBWM) business in Singapore, effective
Sept. 17.
BARCLAYS PLC
John Langley, Barclays' head of global finance and risk
solutions (GFRS), is retiring from the industry to pursue other
opportunities, according to an internal memo seen by IFR.
MORGAN STANLEY
Valerie Kay, a managing director in senior relationship
management at Morgan Stanley, has left the firm, according to
two people close to the situation.
(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)