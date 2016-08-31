MOVES-Demica, Tilney Bestinvest

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 31 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BANK OF AMERICA CORP
The investment banking unit Merrill Lynch appointed Philippe Chryssicopoulos as its head of power, utilities and renewables investment banking for Europe, Middle East and Africa, according to a memo seen by Reuters.
DEMICA
The London-based boutique capital markets firm appointed Daniel Kustrin as chief technology officer.
TILNEY BESTINVEST GROUP LTD
The financial planning firm hired Miles Robinson as head of investment management and Adam Parker as head of midlands investment management. (Compiled by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay and Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.