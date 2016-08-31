MOVES-Demica, Tilney Bestinvest

Aug 31 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BANK OF AMERICA CORP

The investment banking unit Merrill Lynch appointed Philippe Chryssicopoulos as its head of power, utilities and renewables investment banking for Europe, Middle East and Africa, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

DEMICA

The London-based boutique capital markets firm appointed Daniel Kustrin as chief technology officer.

TILNEY BESTINVEST GROUP LTD

The financial planning firm hired Miles Robinson as head of investment management and Adam Parker as head of midlands investment management. (Compiled by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay and Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru)