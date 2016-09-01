MOVES-Credit Agricole, Unigestion, Falcon Private Bank, Indosuez Wealth

Sept 1 The following financial services industry
CREDIT AGRICOLE SA
The French banking group has confirmed the hire of Sebastien
Domanico as head of debt capital markets, according to a release
seen by IFR.
UNIGESTION
The boutique asset manager said Edouard Merette would
replace Bill Foo as non-executive chairman of the board of
Unigestion Asia.
FALCON PRIVATE BANK
The Swiss boutique private banking firm said Walter
Berchtold would replace Eduardo Leemann as chief executive.
INDOSUEZ WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The global wealth management brand of Credit Agricole group,
appointed Paul de Leusse as chief executive.
MAN GROUP PLC
The British hedge fund hired Brian Broesder and Westin Lovy
as managing directors for its Connecticut office.
(Compiled by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay and Aishwarya Venugopal in
Bengaluru)