MOVES- Aviva, TPG, DoubleLine, Retirement Bridge

AVIVA INVESTORS
The global asset management business of Aviva Plc
announced four new appointments to its global distribution and
client relations team.
M&G INVESTMENTS
UK-based asset manager M&G Investments named Nas Islam head
of investment risk.
RETIREMENT BRIDGE
Retirement Bridge Group appointed former Partnership Group
Plc CEO Steve Groves as chairman, three months after Patron
Capital and Electra Partners bought the business from Grainger
Plc.
VONTOBEL ASSET MANAGEMENT
Vontobel Asset Management, a part of Vontobel Holding AG
, named Ludovic Colin as the lead portfolio manager of
absolute return bond strategies on Sept. 1 and Jack Loudoun as
deputy portfolio manager.
DOUBLELINE CAPITAL
The investment management company said portfolio manager
Robert Cohen had been named director of the firm's Global
Developed Credit team, succeeding Bonnie Baha, who passed away
last month.
TPG CAPITAL
Alternative asset firm TPG Capital said Jack Daly joined the
firm as a partner to focus on the industrials sector.
