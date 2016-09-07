MOVES-Guggenheim, JPMorgan, MidOcean

Sept 7 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other
job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
TPG GROWTH
The growth-capital fund of U.S. private equity firm TPG said
it hired Mark Grabowski from mid-market investment firm L
Catterton as a partner to oversee consumer investments.
AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS
The asset management division of AXA Group named Amélie
Watelet as its global head of human resources and a member of
its management board.
RBC WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The wealth manager said it brought back a former executive
to lead its business owners and entrepreneurs client operations.
HOULIHAN LOKEY INC
The investment banker named Johnny Colville managing
director in its financial sponsors group.
THE CO-OPERATIVE BANK
The retail and commercial banker named Glyn Smith as
non-executive director and chair of its audit committee.
COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC
The real estate adviser appointed Sorcha Murphy as an
associate director to its EMEA corporate solutions team.
GUGGENHEIM PARTNERS
The investment banking company has hired leveraged finance
banker Carl Mayer from Nomura in a push to expand its
capabilities in the sector - IFR News
MIDOCEAN PARTNERS LP
The New York-based alternative asset manager appointed
Spencer Potts as head of business development and Ruth Lane as
head of investor relations.
BMO GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT
The unit of BMO Financial Group named Christine
Cantrell as UK sales director of exchange-traded funds.
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO
JPMorgan named Mark Leung and Jason Sippel as global
co-heads of equities, following Tim Throsby's move to Barclays
Plc.
CREDIT AGRICOLE SA
Credit Agricole has hired a former Standard Chartered
banker, Gene Kim, as head of international for global markets, a
new role at the bank, according to IFR News.
(Compiled by John Benny and Shalom Aarons in Bengaluru)