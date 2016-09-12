MOVES-Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, HSBC, ICBC, Evercore

Sept 12 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of
other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA
The country's biggest bank by assets plans to promote its
vice-president Gu Shu to president, the latest step in the
lender's leadership reshuffle.
HSBC INVESTMENT BANK
Spencer Lake, the vice-chairman of global banking and
markets at HSBC, is leaving the bank, according to an internal
memo seen by IFR News.
ICBC STANDARD BANK
The bank has hired former Bank of America Merrill Lynch
banker Mon Ullah as head of equity financing as part of its
plans to beef up its investment banking capabilities in Europe,
according to a source familiar with the matter.
DUFF & PHELPS
Rory O'Sullivan has been appointed head of European
technology banking at Pagemill Partners, a division of Duff &
Phelps that specialises in advising technology and media
companies.
EVERCORE
Dimitrios Georgiou has joined Evercore as a senior managing
director in the advisory specialist's London office to advise on
M&A and fund raising in the industrials and services
sectors.
BANK OF ENGLAND
Minouche Shafik, deputy governor of the Bank of England, is
to leave the central bank to become director of the London
School of Economics, according to IFR News.
AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS
The company appointed Jennifer Millar as retail sales
manager to its UK wholesale sales team, effective Aug. 31.
Northern Trust Corp
The wealth management company appointed James Wright the
head of its Institutional Investor Group for the UK, Ireland and
Guernsey.
UNICREDIT
The company has promoted Alfredo Maria De Falco to head of
corporate and investment banking Americas in a reshuffle at
Italy's largest bank.
GUNVOR GROUP LTD
Commodities trading house Gunvor Group Ltd has
hired Rick Sawyer, a former gasoline and naphtha trader for Koch
Supply and Trading, in its latest move to expand its
presence in the United States, two sources familiar with the
matter said on Monday.
RISKMATCH
The risk analytics firm that delivers web-based solutions
for insurance brokers, said it appointed Michael Golden as chief
market engagement officer.
ARTEMIS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP
UK-based fund manager Artemis Investment Management LLP
appointed Stephanie Sutton investment director.
(Compiled by Gayathree Ganesan and Aishwarya Venugopal)