MOVES-BNY Mellon, Legal & General, Baird Global

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 13 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON
The bank has appointed David Cruikshank as chairman of Asia-Pacific, replacing Stephen Lackey who becomes vice chairman of BNY Mellon Pennsylvania.
LEGAL & GENERAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
The European asset manager hired Simon Chinnery from JPMorgan Chase and Co to head its defined contribution pension scheme business.
BAIRD GLOBAL INVESTMENT BANKING
The company hired Christopher Wofford to lead its transportation & logistics coverage.
ALVAREZ AND MARSAL LLC
The professional services firm appointed Adriano José Ponciano as managing director and Emerson Santana as senior director for its transaction advisory group in Brazil. (Compiled by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
