MOVES-Standard Chartered, Jefferies, BTIG

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 21 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
JARDINE LLOYD THOMPSON RE
The reinsurance arm of Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Plc appointed Jonathan Garnett as the managing director of its recently established business in Malaysia.
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
The bank's managing director of South Asia debt capital markets, Kaustubh Kulkarni, has also been put in charge of the Indian rupee bond syndicate - IFR News
JEFFERIES FINANCE LLC
The joint venture of Jefferies and MassMutual appointed Tom Brady to replace president Carl Toriello.
BTIG LLC
The financial services firm hired John Silver and Andrew McSweeney as managing directors of foreign exchange and interest rates, respectively.
ANGELO GORDON & CO
The alternative investment firm named Damien Loveday managing director of investor relations.
CLAYTON, DUBILIER & RICE INC
The private investment firm named former BG Group Plc CEO Helge Lund as an operating adviser for its funds. (Compiled by John Benny)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
