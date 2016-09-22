MOVES-KPMG, MSCI, Rothschild Group, Liquidnet

BRIEF-Times Property Holdings updates on proposed issue of senior notes
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed U.S. Dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes
Sept 22 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
KPMG
The accounting and consulting firm appointed Sarah Willows as chief financial officer and head of operations, effective immediately.
MSCI INC
The index provider named Laurent Seyer its chief client officer, a newly created role.
LIQUIDNET
The New York-based operator of off-exchange share trading platforms known as 'dark pools' appointed Gareth Exton and Mickey Senic to its European execution & quantitative services (EQS) team.
EDMOND DE ROTHSCHILD GROUP
The owner of Edmond de Rothschild Suisse SA all-service bank said Jean-Philippe Desmartin joined its asset management business, effective Sept. 12.
ROTHSCHILD GLOBAL ADVISORY
Rothschild Global Advisory said it appointed Goldman Sachs Group Inc investment banker Eric Hirschfield as a managing director and head of its newly opened Chicago office and of the Midwest region. (Compiled by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed U.S. Dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.