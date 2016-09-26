MOVES-Hartree Partners, Barclays, Credit Suisse, Renaissance Capital

Sept 26 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of
other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
HARTREE PARTNERS
Brian Sestak, the head of natural gas trading at Hartree
Partners in New York, has left the firm, a company spokeswoman
confirmed on Monday.
BARCLAYS PLC
The bank said it appointed Karen Frank to lead its
international wealth business.
MUFG INVESTOR SERVICES
The global asset servicing arm of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group, said it named Christina Nilsson as senior
relationship manager to its London office.
CREDIT SUISSE
Sebastian Grigg, vice chairman of Credit Suisse's investment
bank in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, has left the Swiss
bank in order to set up his own boutique advisory firm, IFR
reported.
RENAISSANCE CAPITAL
Arnold Dublin-Green has been appointed as head of
sub-Saharan Africa trading at investment banking firm
Renaissance Capital, replacing the former head Kwame Narh-Saam,
who has left the firm.
(Compiled by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay and Ankit Ajmera in
Bengaluru)