MOVES- AIMA, Nomura, Deutsche Bank, PJT Partners, Barclays

Sept 27
ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT ASSOCIATION
The global hedge fund lobby group named Simon Lorne as its
chairman. He replaces former U.S. SEC Commissioner Kathleen
Casey.
NOMURA HOLDINGS INC
Japan's largest brokerage appointed Christopher Marai as a
managing director and senior analyst, covering biotechnology.
DEUTSCHE BANK AG
The bank promoted Ashley Wilson to oversee its Europe,
Middle East and Africa trading desk.
PJT PARTNERS
Laurie Fitch, co-head of EMEA industrials at Morgan Stanley
, has left and is to join New York-listed advisory
boutique PJT Partners to manage relationships in that sector
across Europe.
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PLC
The UK-based risk adviser and insurance broker named Gary
Marchitello as head of property broking, North America.
BARCLAYS PLC
The British bank appointed Karen Frank as head of
international wealth. Previously, she was co-head of financial
sponsors group for Europe, Middle East and Africa with Ken
McGrath.
MUFG SECURITIES
Christina Nilsson has joined the Japanese bank as a senior
relationship manager in London. She has previously worked at
JPMorgan Chase and RBS.
SOCIETE GENERALE
The French bank has appointed Sylvie Prea as group director
of corporate social responsibility from Jan. 1, replacing
Jean-Michel Mepuis who is retiring.
MAREX SPECTRON
The London-based commodities broker appointed Megan
McCracken as head of strategy.
INVESTMENT TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC
The U.S.-based brokerage said it appointed Ruben
Costa-Santos as director and head of foreign exchange, and Andre
Nogueira as a director in its analytics team.
(Compiled by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru)