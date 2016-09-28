MOVES-MFA, Amherst Capital, Credit Suisse, Peel Hunt, Saudi Hollandi Bank

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
Sept 28 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
MANAGED FUNDS ASSOCIATION (MFA)
The hedge fund lobbying group in the United States elected a new board of directors for 2016-17, replacing nine members.
HIGHLAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP
The Dallas-based alternative investment management firm named Brad Eden as global head of marketing and investor relations.
AMHERST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
Amherst Capital Management LLC, a Bank of New York Mellon Corp investment boutique specializing in U.S. real estate, named Gabe Boyar as a managing director for its originations team.
PRINCIPAL GLOBAL INVESTORS
The asset management arm of Principal Financial Group Inc appointed Tim Stumpff as chief executive to the firm's European business.
WORLDPAY GROUP PLC
The British payments processor appointed Kim Crawford Goodman as chief executive of Worldpay US, effective Nov. 7.
MIZUHO AMERICAS
Subhathra Pavan, who has worked in fixed income for 25 years, has left her position as managing director in cross rate sales at Deutsche Bank in New York, to join Mizuho Americas, a unit of Japan's Mizuho Financial Group Inc.
STATE STREET CORP
Citizens Financial Group Inc said Chief Financial Officer Eric Aboaf will leave the bank to take on the same role at State Street Corp.
DANSKE BANK
Laurits Engstrom, chief dealer for Danske Bank's debt capital markets syndicate, has left the bank, according to a company spokesman.
BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH
Peter Kim, the head of Korea investment banking at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, is said to be leaving the U.S. bank.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP
Credit Suisse Group named Tsuneaki Hirao as managing director and head of Private Banking Japan.
PEEL HUNT
UK-based brokerage firm Peel Hunt hired Roger Lambert as partner in its corporate department.
SAUDI HOLLANDI BANK
Saudi Hollandi Bank appointed Abdullah Aloraini as chief financial officer, Saudi Arabia's oldest lender said on Wednesday.
UBS
Swiss bank UBS has hired former Barclays head of Russia Bob Foresman as vice chairman of its investment bank, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Wednesday.
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO
The U.S. bank on Tuesday named Thasunda Duckett to be consumer banking chief executive, succeeding Barry Sommers, who is taking a role as chief executive of wealth management within a new unit that will bridge the company's retail bank and asset management segments. (Compiled by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)
