MOVES-Credit Suisse, Northern Trust, AXA Investment, Unigestion

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
The Swiss group named Tsuneaki Hirao its head of Private
Banking Japan, luring away an executive who has worked for rival
UBS for more than a decade.
NORTHERN TRUST CORP
The financial services company said it appointed Vignesh
Vijayakumar as senior relationship manager and Yovan Dabee as
senior wealth strategist for Northern Trust's Global Family &
Private Investment Offices group in London.
AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS
The asset manager appointed Marc Belbenoit-Avich and Robin
Chiche to its insurance-linked securities (ILS) team, which is
part of the structured finance team.
UNIGESTION
The boutique asset manager said it bolstered its
intermediary team with three new hires.
BTIG LLC
The financial services firm named Mark Corcoran as a
managing director in its institutional equities group.
