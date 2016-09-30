MOVES-BNP Paribas, Sberbank, Wolfe Research

Sept 30 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BNP PARIBAS SA

The French bank has reorganized its equity derivatives business to more closely align its operations around client types and made a series of hires as other banks step back.

SBERBANK ROSSII PAO

The Russia-based financial services company's corporate and investment bank appointed Vladimir Yarovoy, the former head of FX at Moscow Exchange, as head of electronic markets distribution in its global markets.

WOLFE RESEARCH LLC

The equity research firm said it named Yin Luo vice chairman. (Compiled by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru)