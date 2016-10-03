MOVES- Koch, Alvarez & Marsal, Standard Chartered Bank

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 3 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
KOCH SUPPLY AND TRADING
Gary Pedersen, a senior vice president for Koch Supply and Trading, has left the company, two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.
ALVAREZ & MARSAL
The professional services firm appointed three senior executives from IBM to its information governance service in Europe.
Standard Chartered Bank
The bank named Torry Berntsen as chief executive and head of corporate and institutional banking for the Americas region. (Compiled by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.