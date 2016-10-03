MOVES- Koch, Alvarez & Marsal, Standard Chartered Bank

Oct 3 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

KOCH SUPPLY AND TRADING

Gary Pedersen, a senior vice president for Koch Supply and Trading, has left the company, two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.

ALVAREZ & MARSAL

The professional services firm appointed three senior executives from IBM to its information governance service in Europe.

Standard Chartered Bank

The bank named Torry Berntsen as chief executive and head of corporate and institutional banking for the Americas region. (Compiled by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru)