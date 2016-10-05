MOVES-StanChart, Metro Bank, Union Bancaire

BRIEF-Warner Bros. says "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" crossed $800 million mark
* "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office Source text for Eikon:
Oct 5 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday.
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
The bank has appointed Mohamed Abdel Bary as regional chief financial officer for Africa and the Middle East with immediate effect.
METRO BANK PLC
The UK-based bank named Andy Hallett director of property and Hannah-Louise Smith director of cash management and deposits.
UNION BANCAIRE PRIVEE
The Swiss private bank appointed Benjamin Schapiro as senior portfolio manager and co-manager to its Paris-based European convertible bonds team.
TANARRA CAPITAL AUSTRALIA PTY LTD
The company hired credit market veterans Michael Tierney and Peter Szekely to set up a fund focused on Asian loans.
MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP INC
The company has hired Mauricio Voorduin as head of structuring for its Latin America corporate and investment banking business.
BNP PARIBAS SA
The bank has strengthened its Frankfurt-based industrials EMEA industry group with two senior appointments. (Compiled by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
* Concho Resources Inc files to say selling stockholder may offer to sell up to 2.2 million shares of co at $133.72 per share - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2jGfbwB) Further company coverage: