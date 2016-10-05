MOVES- Axioma, Willis Re, FS Investments

BRIEF-Warner Bros. says "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" crossed $800 million mark
* "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office Source text for Eikon:
Oct 5 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
AXIOMA INC
The risk management firm named Bao Chau Nguyen as head of regulatory & risk reporting.
WILLIS RE
The reinsurance division of Willis Towers Watson Plc , named Printhan Sothinathan as managing director for its specialty analytics unit.
FS INVESTMENTS
The alternative asset manager appointed Steve DeAngelis as executive vice president and head of distribution. (Compiled by Gayathree Ganesan)
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
* Concho Resources Inc files to say selling stockholder may offer to sell up to 2.2 million shares of co at $133.72 per share - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2jGfbwB) Further company coverage: