MOVES- Axioma, Willis Re, FS Investments

Oct 5 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday.

AXIOMA INC

The risk management firm named Bao Chau Nguyen as head of regulatory & risk reporting.

WILLIS RE

The reinsurance division of Willis Towers Watson Plc , named Printhan Sothinathan as managing director for its specialty analytics unit.

FS INVESTMENTS

The alternative asset manager appointed Steve DeAngelis as executive vice president and head of distribution. (Compiled by Gayathree Ganesan)