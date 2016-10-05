版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 6日 星期四 06:05 BJT

MOVES- Axioma, Willis Re, FS Investments

Oct 5 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

AXIOMA INC

The risk management firm named Bao Chau Nguyen as head of regulatory & risk reporting.

WILLIS RE

The reinsurance division of Willis Towers Watson Plc , named Printhan Sothinathan as managing director for its specialty analytics unit.

FS INVESTMENTS

The alternative asset manager appointed Steve DeAngelis as executive vice president and head of distribution. (Compiled by Gayathree Ganesan)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐