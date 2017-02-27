MOVES-SocGen, eVestment, Marketaxess

(Adds Amia Capital, Willis Towers)
SOCIETE GENERALE
The French bank said it appointed Rajat Kohli as head of
global markets for India.
MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC
The U.S. financial information provider said it would
appoint Christophe Roupie as head of Europe and Asia for its
Europe and Trax divisions.
EVESTMENT
The investment data and analytics firm named Gabriel
Gilarranz as vice president of business development in its
London office.
AMIA CAPITAL
New hedge fund Amia Capital, led by the former chief
investment officer of Brazilian financial services group BTG
Pactual's global macro fund, has made two new
appointments and now employs 12 former BTG staff, according to a
source close to the matter.
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON
Financial services company named Imran Qureshi to head its
business in the U.S. Midwest region.
