MOVES-Credit Suisse, ESM, Perella Weinberg, Brit Ltd

(Adds Morgan Stanley, Legal & General Investment management)
March 1 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us
of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
The Swiss bank said Ken Pang, currently head of global
markets trading in Asia Pacific, would take over as its new
regional head for its global markets business.
EUROPEAN STABILITY MECHANISM
The ESM promoted former Credit Suisse investment banker
David Eatough to be its general counsel, filling a position
after the departure of Ralf Jansen.
PERELLA WEINBERG PARTNERS LP
The New York-based investment bank said David Azema joined
as a partner in its advisory business.
BRIT LTD
The specialty insurer, a unit of Canada's Fairfax Financial
Holdings Ltd, appointed Michael Carr as senior vice
president of the newly launched cyber and technology team for
Brit Global Specialty USA.
MORGAN STANLEY
The company's co-head of Midwest investment banking Matthew
Parr has agreed to join PJT Partners Inc, the investment
banking advisory firm founded by Morgan Stanley veteran Paul
Taubman, people familiar with the matter said.
LEGAL & GENERAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
European asset manager named Dermot Courtier as chairman of
its mastertrust and the independent governance committee (IGC).
(Compiled by Sruthi Shankar and Laharee Chatterjee in
Bengaluru)