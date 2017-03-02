MOVES-Credit Agricole, Aon Hewitt, KPMG, LEBC Group, Macquarie Investment

March 2 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us
of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
CREDIT AGRICOLE SA
Ivan Hrazdira has been appointed managing director, global
sponsor of US dollar debt capital markets, at Credit Agricole's
corporate and investment bank.
AON HEWITT
The unit of Aon Plc said Tim Gardener joined its
investment consulting team as a partner.
KPMG
The accounting and consulting firm named Bill Michael as its
new chair-elect in the UK.
LEBC GROUP
The UK-based financial consultancy said it appointed Kay
Ingram to a new post of director of public policy.
MACQUARIE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
The asset management arm of Macquarie Group Ltd
appointed Gyula Toth as senior investment manager in its global
multi-asset team.
N+1 SINGER
The British corporate advisory and broker firm appointed
Michael Taylor as managing director of corporate broking.
PEEL HUNT
The UK-based brokerage firm said it appointed Rory
James-Duff as director of equity capital markets, effective
immediately.
LEGAL & GENERAL
The insurer has hired Paul Miller, currently head of Europe,
Middle East and Africa insurance in the investment banking
division at Goldman Sachs, as group strategy and merger and
acquisitions director.
(Compiled by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)