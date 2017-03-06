MOVES- RHB Bank, Fitch Ratings, Alvarez & Marsal

March 6 The following financial services
RHB BANK BHD
Lena Yong, head of institutional equities for Asia at RHB
Bank, has left the bank, a person familiar with the matter
confirmed to Reuters IFR, according to a Reuters IFR report.
ALVAREZ & MARSAL
Six senior financial restructuring specialists are to move
from accountancy firm KPMG's London practice to Alvarez &
Marsal, which has previously specialised in operational
restructuring in the UK but also acted as the chief
restructuring adviser to Lehman Brothers after it failed in the
US, Reuters IFR reported.
FITCH RATINGS
The ratings agency named Brett Hemsley as global analytical
head.
CHURCHILL ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC
The unit of TIAA Global Asset Management LLC named Kevin
Burke senior adviser.
S&P
The company's head of sovereign ratings John Chambers is
leaving the agency after 24 years, according to an email to
friends and colleagues that was seen by Reuters IFR.
