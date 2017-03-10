MOVES- Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan, Bank Of America

March 10 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of
SYMPHONY FINANCIAL PARTNERS
The asset-management firm has appointed Hiroyuki Abe head of
business development based in Tokyo, according to its press
release, Reuters IFR reported.
NATIXIS
The French lender has hired two debt capital markets bankers
as it continues to grow its presence in the region, Reuters IFR
reported.
MORGAN STANLEY
The firm has appointed Niall Almeida head of fixed income
for Asia ex Japan, according to an internal memo that Reuters
IFR has seen.
JP MORGAN CHASE & CO
The bank has set up a new unit in its custody and fund
services business to optimise how the business manages risk and
capital and it will be headed by Patrick Moisy, according to
Reuters IFR.
BANK OF AMERICA CORP
The bank has appointed Jim Cooney as head of its Americas
Equity Capital Markets(ECM) business, according to an internal
memo seen by Reuters.
J.P. MORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT
The asset management arm of JPMorgan Chase & Co
named Bryon Lake as head of international exchange-traded funds,
a newly created role.
(Compiled by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)