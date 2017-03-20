MOVES-Bank Of America, Alcentra Group, Crestline Investors

March 20 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BANK OF AMERICA CORP

The second-largest U.S. bank by assets hired Eric Bischof from Morgan Stanley to co-head its global Financial Institutions Group (FIG), according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

CRESTLINE INVESTORS

The alternative asset manager named Chris Golio managing director of its Business Development & Client Partnership Group.

ALCENTRA GROUP

The asset manager said Hiram Hamilton, the head of its structured credit unit, would relocate to New York to bolster the firm's U.S. operations.

Alcentra, which specializes in corporate debt, is owned by Bank of New York Mellon Corp.

FIDELITY INTERNATIONAL LTD

Asset manager appointed Ewan Montgomery as portfolio manager, real estate, UK. (Compiled by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru)