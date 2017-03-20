MOVES-Bank Of America, Alcentra Group, Crestline Investors

March 20 The following financial services
BANK OF AMERICA CORP
The second-largest U.S. bank by assets hired Eric Bischof
from Morgan Stanley to co-head its global Financial
Institutions Group (FIG), according to an internal memo seen by
Reuters.
CRESTLINE INVESTORS
The alternative asset manager named Chris Golio managing
director of its Business Development & Client Partnership Group.
ALCENTRA GROUP
The asset manager said Hiram Hamilton, the head of its
structured credit unit, would relocate to New York to bolster
the firm's U.S. operations.
Alcentra, which specializes in corporate debt, is owned by
Bank of New York Mellon Corp.
FIDELITY INTERNATIONAL LTD
Asset manager appointed Ewan Montgomery as portfolio
manager, real estate, UK.
