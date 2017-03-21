MOVES- Aurelius Equity, Standard Life Investments, JPMorgan Chase

BRIEF-QuintilesIMS announces launch of secondary public offering
* Quintilesims announces launch of secondary public offering, repurchase of common stock and increase in share buyback authorization
March 21 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA
The investment firm said it hired four people to its UK team.
MARKEL INTERNATIONAL LTD
The insurer, a unit of Markel Corp, appointed Monica Novella as assistant cargo underwriter in its marine, energy and property business.
NORTHERN TRUST CORP
The company announced five management changes following the appointment of Peter Cherecwich as president of its Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) unit.
STANDARD LIFE INVESTMENTS
Investment management firm Standard Life Investments, a unit of Standard Life Plc, named Larry Carlson director of strategic relationships.
BTIG LLC
Financial services firm appointed Dennis King managing director in its debt capital markets division in New York.
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO
The no.1 U.S. bank has named Andrew Kresse to head small business banking, succeeding Jennifer Piepszak who was put in charge of card services last month, the bank said. (Compiled by Divya Grover and Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru)
* Colony northstar, inc. Announces redemption of 8.75% series a cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock
* Commercial vehicle group inc says on may 24, 2017, company concluded that it will keep monona facility open - sec filing