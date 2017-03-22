MOVES-Deutsche Bank, Colliers, FTI Consulting, Mitiska

BRIEF-Renault planning to buy some French R&D activities of Intel
PARIS, May 24 Renault: * Planning to buy some French R&D businesses of Intel * Expects deal to completed during Q2
DEUTSCHE BANK AG
The bank said Tamim Jabr had been appointed as chief executive of Deutsche Securities Saudi Arabia, effective immediately.
COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC
The real estate services company named Davoud Amel-Azizpour as its chief financial officer for EMEA.
PRINCIPAL GLOBAL INVESTORS
The asset management arm of Principal Financial Group Inc named Stuart Lawrence as senior equities trader to its global trading team.
MITISKA REIM
The real estate investment and fund management firm said it hired four people in its European investment team.
CITCO GROUP
The provider of financial services named Barbara Flusk as senior executive vice president, head of real estate fund services.
NUVEEN
Investment firm appointed James Wing and Michael Welch as managing directors, expanding its alternatives business development team with the newly created roles.
FTI CONSULTING
Business advisory firm named Chris Osborne as head of its economic consulting business and Kevin Hewitt as EMEA chairman, effective immediately. (Compiled by Divya Grover and Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru)
DUBAI/FRANKFURT, May 24 Dubai's Emaar Malls will buy a 51 percent stake in e-commerce fashion website Namshi from Germany's Rocket Internet for $151 million as competition for technology deals heats up in the Middle East.
HELSINKI, May 24 Finnish mobile game maker Supercell has acquired a majority stake in London-based game studio Space Ape, the British company said on its website.