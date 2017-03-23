MOVES-Royal Bank of Canada, Lazard, Barclays

INSIGHT-'Food revolution': megabrands turn to small start-ups for big ideas
LONDON, May 24 Food and drink megabrands are seeing their sales chewed away by smaller, nimbler, cooler rivals. They can't beat them - so now they're joining them.
March 23 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA
The bank named Jim Pettigrew chairman of the board of RBC Europe Ltd, replacing John Roberts, who retired after holding the position for eight years.
Mark Cohen, the head of restructuring finance at Deutsche Bank AG, will join RBC as head of its U.S. capital solutions group in New York in June, people familiar with the matter said.
ROCKFIRE CAPITAL LTD
The investment management firm named Steve Croucher its chief operating officer.
EDISON
The equity research firm appointed Dean Richardson director and head of Australasia.
ERNST & YOUNG LLP
The accounting firm appointed Dennis Layton as global deputy leader of people advisory services.
AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS
The unit of AXA SA named Andrew Douglas as an associate director to its UK institutional sales team.
TWIN BROOK CAPITAL PARTNERS
The middle-market direct lending unit of private equity firm Angelo Gordon & Co, appointed Garrett Ryan as a partner and head of capital markets, effective immediately.
D.A. DAVIDSON
Financial services firm named Joe Morgan as managing director of its technology banking team.
BARCLAYS PLC
The British bank's head of EMEA leveraged capital markets, Thomas Egan, is set to leave the bank, banking sources said.
PERMIRA DEBT MANAGERS
Andrew Lawson is set to join Permira Debt Managers as Head of Capital Markets, a spokesman for PDM said.
UBS GROUP AG
The Swiss financial services company has hired Chad Hersch as a loan trader, according to sources.
Lazard Ltd
The asset manage has tapped a portfolio manager at investment firm Dimensional Fund Advisors (DFA) to bolster its expanding activist shareholder defense team, according to people familiar with the matter.
(Compiled by Divya Grover and Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru)
LONDON, May 24 Food and drink megabrands are seeing their sales chewed away by smaller, nimbler, cooler rivals. They can't beat them - so now they're joining them.
* PAG Holdings Limited reports 9.9 percent passive stake in Zhaopin Ltd, as of May 17, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2qOJ30c) Further company coverage:
ABU DHABI, May 24 Abu Dhabi's government-owned power utility has closed a 3.2 billion dirham ($872 million) financing package for a solar power plant, which will be the world's largest, the utility's top official said on Wednesday.