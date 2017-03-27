版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 27日 星期一 20:42 BJT

MOVES-MUFG, JP Morgan Asset Management, Walker Crips

March 27 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC

The financial services company named Louis L'Heureux head of financial sponsors for its leveraged finance division in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region.

JP MORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT

JPMorgan's asset management unit named Nicki Hayden head of sales executives and Stephen McCall business development manager within its UK funds business.

WALKER CRIPS GROUP PLC

The financial services firm appointed Clive Bouch as a non-executive director to its board. (Compiled by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐