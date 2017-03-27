MOVES-MUFG, JP Morgan Asset Management, Walker Crips

BRIEF-Freddie Mac enhances Deep MI CRT Program
* Freddie mac - second front-end credit risk transfer offering, freddie mac deep mi crt di 2017-1
March 27 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC
The financial services company named Louis L'Heureux head of financial sponsors for its leveraged finance division in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region.
JP MORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT
JPMorgan's asset management unit named Nicki Hayden head of sales executives and Stephen McCall business development manager within its UK funds business.
WALKER CRIPS GROUP PLC
The financial services firm appointed Clive Bouch as a non-executive director to its board. (Compiled by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)
May 24 Fund managers may show genuine and long-lasting skill, but do more poorly as the good ones are piled with responsibilities.
* Fortuna reports consolidated financial results for the first quarter 2017