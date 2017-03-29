MOVES- Goldman Sachs, Nomura, Tinley Investment, HSBC

March 29 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us
of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC
The investment bank named managing director Greg Berube head
of restructuring in the Americas, and managing director Clinton
Ray head of restructuring in Europe, the Middle East and Asia.
NOMURA HOLDINGS INC
Japan's biggest brokerage appointed Prabhat Awasthi as its
new head of India, replacing Vikas Sharma, who has been promoted
to head of Asia ex-Japan.
TILNEY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD
The London-based wealth planner appointed Martin Reed as a
financial planner to its Bournemouth office.
HSBC PRIVATE BANK (SUISSE) SA
The private bank said it appointed company veteran
Christophe de Backer as a non-executive board director,
effective immediately.
(Compiled by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)