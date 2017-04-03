MOVES-Silverfleet Capital, State Street Global Advisors, Mashreq

April 3 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

SILVERFLEET CAPITAL

The European private equity investor appointed Karl Eidem as co-head of the Nordic Region.

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS

The asset management arm of State Street Corp appointed Andrew Benton as head of its UK institutional business.

MASHREQ

Dubai's third-biggest bank by assets said Nabeel Waheed will take over from John Iossifidis as head of corporate and investment banking. Iossifidis is leaving to become chief executive of Noor Bank, sources told Reuters.

UBS WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The UBS Group AG unit appointed Stephen Wilson as a director in its Leeds office.