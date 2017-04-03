MOVES-Silverfleet Capital, State Street Global Advisors, Mashreq

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 24
ZURICH, May 24 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
April 3 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
SILVERFLEET CAPITAL
The European private equity investor appointed Karl Eidem as co-head of the Nordic Region.
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS
The asset management arm of State Street Corp appointed Andrew Benton as head of its UK institutional business.
MASHREQ
Dubai's third-biggest bank by assets said Nabeel Waheed will take over from John Iossifidis as head of corporate and investment banking. Iossifidis is leaving to become chief executive of Noor Bank, sources told Reuters.
UBS WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The UBS Group AG unit appointed Stephen Wilson as a director in its Leeds office. (Compiled by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru)
TOKYO, May 24 Chinese stocks fell and the Australian dollar skidded on Wednesday after Moody's downgraded its sovereign credit rating on China, adding to worries about the global impact of slowing growth and rising debt in Asia's economic powerhouse.
MEXICO CITY/NEW YORK, May 24 The newly refurbished Citibanamex branch in Mexico City's affluent Del Valle neighborhood opens into a Scandinavian-chic space where salespeople chat with clients at touch screens. The next room, though, is filled with customers queueing up in front of tellers or waiting on benches. Outside, more line up to use the ATMs.