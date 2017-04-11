MOVES- Axioma, Aviva, Deutsche Bank, Growth Street

April 11 The following financial services
The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Tuesday.
other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
AXIOMA INC
Risk management firm Axioma named Christopher Woida as
managing director of its index solutions business.
AVIVA PLC
Aviva Investors, the global asset management business of
Aviva Plc, named Alasdair Prescott as senior client solutions
director.
DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Deutsche Bank named Anthony Miller as chief executive for
Australia and New Zealand.
GROWTH STREET EXCHANGE LTD
Growth Street Exchange Ltd, which helps small and
medium-sized businesses get loans, named April Nardulli as
general counsel and Chris Weller as commercial director.
(Compiled by Komal Khettry in Bengaluru)