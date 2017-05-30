版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 31日 星期三 03:49 BJT

MOVES-Chubb, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo

May 30 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

HERMES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

The London-based asset manager named Orla Murphy as research director.

CHUBB LTD

The insurer appointed Kyle Bryant to the newly created role of regional cyber risk manager for Europe.

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

The bank appointed Jeffrey Mensch to its M&A team as a managing director.

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC

The Wall Street bank has promoted Elizabeth Martin as head of EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) execution and EMEA equities systematic market making, according to a memo.

WELLS FARGO & CO

The U.S. bank has made more executive changes in its retail banking unit as it tries to recover from a sales scandal that harmed its once-enviable reputation. (Compiled by John Benny and Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐