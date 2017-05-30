MOVES-Chubb, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo

May 30 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other
job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
HERMES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
The London-based asset manager named Orla Murphy as research
director.
CHUBB LTD
The insurer appointed Kyle Bryant to the newly created role
of regional cyber risk manager for Europe.
DEUTSCHE BANK AG
The bank appointed Jeffrey Mensch to its M&A team as a
managing director.
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC
The Wall Street bank has promoted Elizabeth Martin as head
of EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) execution and EMEA
equities systematic market making, according to a memo.
WELLS FARGO & CO
The U.S. bank has made more executive changes in its retail
banking unit as it tries to recover from a sales scandal that
harmed its once-enviable reputation.
(Compiled by John Benny and Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in
Bengaluru)