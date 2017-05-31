MOVES-HSBC, JPMorgan, BofA Merrill Lynch, BTIG

May 31 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Wednesday.
job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
HSBC PLC
The London-based bank's corporate trust and loan agency unit
appointed Karen Lomax as European head of business development.
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO
The U.S. bank has appointed Jamie Riddell as UK Head of
Natural Resources, according to a memo seen by Reuters.
BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH
The firm has appointed Ben Davies as head of Metals and
Mining for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), according to a
memo seen by Reuters.
BTIG LLC
The financial services firm said it hired three senior
professionals - Matthew Brown, Kurt Krestinski and John
Santonastaso - to its fixed income credit group as part of its
expansion.
(Compiled by John Benny and Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in
Bengaluru)