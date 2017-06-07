MOVES-Deutsche Bank, AMP Capital, IPF, US Bancorp

June 7 The following financial services industry
** DEUTSCHE BANK
The investment bank hired Alexandra Cannon as a director in
leveraged loan sales, rounding out moves on the bank's New York
loan sales and trading teams, according to sources.
** AMP CAPITAL
The investment manager said on it hired one analyst from
Royal Bank of Canada and one from Deutsche Bank to manage funds
investing in listed real estate and infrastructure firms.
** INTERNATIONAL PERSONAL FINANCE PLC
The consumer credit lender said it appointed James Ormrod as
chief legal officer and company secretary.
** U.S. BANCORP
U.S. Bank Wealth Management, a unit of U.S. Bancorp, named
Eric Contreras senior private banker for the Private Client
Reserve of U.S. Bank in San Francisco.
