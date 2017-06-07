MOVES-Deutsche Bank, AMP Capital, IPF, US Bancorp

June 7 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

** DEUTSCHE BANK

The investment bank hired Alexandra Cannon as a director in leveraged loan sales, rounding out moves on the bank's New York loan sales and trading teams, according to sources.

** AMP CAPITAL

The investment manager said on it hired one analyst from Royal Bank of Canada and one from Deutsche Bank to manage funds investing in listed real estate and infrastructure firms.

** INTERNATIONAL PERSONAL FINANCE PLC

The consumer credit lender said it appointed James Ormrod as chief legal officer and company secretary.

** U.S. BANCORP

U.S. Bank Wealth Management, a unit of U.S. Bancorp, named Eric Contreras senior private banker for the Private Client Reserve of U.S. Bank in San Francisco. (Compiled by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)