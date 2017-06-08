MOVES-Deutsche Bank, HSBC commercial banking, Hargreave Hale

June 8 The following financial services industry
DEUTSCHE BANK AG
The investment bank has hired veteran investment banker Nick
Richitt as a managing director to head its healthcare IT and
clinical outsourcing franchise, according to an internal memo
seen by Reuters and confirmed by a bank spokeswoman.
HSBC COMMERCIAL BANKING
The division of HSBC Holdings Plc said it appointed
two senior executives to its newly formed UK division.
HARGREAVE HALE
The UK-based provider of investment management services
appointed Andrew Wood as an investment manager to its Carlisle
office.
SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST GROUP
Japan's largest asset manager appointed Akimichi Oi and Kota
Murakami to boost its investment management business.
