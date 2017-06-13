MOVES-Wells Fargo, HSBC, Halcyon, JPMorgan, Mercer Advisors

(Adds Wells Fargo, Citigroup, HSBC, Natixis, Mayfair Capital)
June 13 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of
other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
The Wall Street bank said on Tuesday it has selected Andrew
Rowe to head its community banking customer segments team,
effective September.
CITIGROUP INC
John Haynes, a senior vice president for Freepoint
Commodities, has left the trading firm for Citigroup's energy
division, two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
HSBC has hired former Goldman Sachs banker Rob Ritchie to
co-head its global banking business in the U.K., a business the
bank is attempting to expand.
NATIXIS
Investment bank Natixis has named Emmanuel Issanchou as
global head for structured credit and solutions, according a
press release.
OLD MUTUAL GLOBAL INVESTORS
The company appointed Nick Payneto, Salman Siddiqui and Liz
Fernandes to its new global emerging markets equity desk.
HALCYON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT
Petra Dismorr, the director of Citigroup Inc's EMEA
Capital Introductions unit, will join hedge fund Halcyon Capital
Management as head of EMEA sales, a source with knowledge of the
matter said.
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO
The company's asset management division named Brad Demong
and Leander Christofides as co-chief investment officers of a
new global special situations group in its alternatives
business.
MERCER ADVISORS INC
The investment adviser said it had named Dave Welling chief
executive.
MAYFAIR CAPITAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
The British real estate investment manager appointed Clare
Berthoud as a director of business development.
(Compiled by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru)