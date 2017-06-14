MOVES-Royal Bank of Canada, Evercore, BNP Paribas, BCS Global Markets

UPDATE 9-Police consider manslaughter charges over London blaze as thousands evacuated
* Police fear death toll could rise above 79 (Updates number of people affected, adds political reaction)
(Adds Royal Bank of Canada, Evercore, State Street Corp, Prudential Financial, Citic CLSA, William Blair)
June 14 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA
Jonathan Yalmokas has resigned as Bank of America Corp's head of prime brokerage in the Americas to lead an equity financing business at Royal Bank of Canada, a person familiar with the move said.
EVERCORE PARTNERS INC
The investment banking advisory firm hired Tannon Krumpelman to lead its advisory business for banking and specialty finance companies in the Americas working out of New York.
STATE STREET CORP
State Street Global Advisors, the asset management business of State Street Corp, said on Wednesday it appointed Kathryn Sweeney as head of its SPDR Americas institutional sales.
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC
U.S. life insurer Prudential Financial Inc PRU.N said it appointed Lata Reddy to chair its not-for-profit arm, the Prudential Foundation.
BNP PARIBAS
The comapny's asset management unit named Mark Speciale Asia Pacific head of institutional sales and appointed Simeon Tsonev as currencies portfolio manager in its emerging markets fixed income team.
BCS GLOBAL MARKETS
The Russian investment bank and securities broker appointed Andrey Yumatov to the newly created role of deputy chief business officer, capital markets and investment banking, for Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States.
CITIC CLSA
Citic CLSA has appointed Jeremy Sng head of corporate finance and capital markets for Singapore.
WILLIAM BLAIR
William Blair named Christina Bresani head of financial services investment banking. She joins the investment bank from UBS where she spent her entire focused exclusively on M&A. (Compiled by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru)
* Police fear death toll could rise above 79 (Updates number of people affected, adds political reaction)
June 23 Brazil's top federal prosecutor will level corruption charges against President Michel Temer one at a time instead of making all the accusations at once, a strategy aimed at weakening his defense, a source with direct knowledge of the process told Reuters on Friday.
WASHINGTON/MOSCOW, June 23 Western technology companies, including Cisco, IBM and SAP , are acceding to demands by Moscow for access to closely guarded product security secrets, at a time when Russia has been accused of a growing number of cyber attacks on the West, a Reuters investigation has found.