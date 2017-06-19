MOVES- Macquarie, Mirova, Houlihan Lokey

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 19 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
MACQUARIE GROUP LTD
Colin Hamilton, head of commodities research at Macquarie in London, has left the bank, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.
MIROVA
The affiliate of Natixis Global Asset Management said Herve Guez will take on the additional role of head of equities and fixed income at the company.
HOULIHAN LOKEY INC
The investment bank said Jeffrey Baliban has joined the firm's financial advisory services as a managing director for dispute resolution consulting. (Compiled by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.