2 天前
MOVES-BNY Mellon Corp, Columbia Threadneedle, ADS Securities
调查：美联储料在9月宣布缩减资产负债表 并于第四季升息
综述：中国楼市继续稳步降温 一线领跌三线热度犹在
专访：保时捷考虑弃用柴油引擎 推出电动车--执行长
2017年7月17日 / 下午1点49分 / 2 天前

MOVES-BNY Mellon Corp, Columbia Threadneedle, ADS Securities

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 17 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

Bank of New York Mellon Corp

The world's largest custodian bank, appointed former chief executive of Visa Inc Charles Scharf as its CEO, effective immediately.

Columbia Threadneedle Investments

The asset manager has appointed Jesco Schwarz to a newly created role of sales director savings and cooperative banks, effective immediately.

ADS Securities

Abu Dhabi-based financial firm appointed Jason Hughes as global head of retail sales to its FX and CFD brokerage business. (Compiled by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)

