MOVES-Macquarie Group, Barclays Wealth

Sears, Kmart drop 31 Trump Home items from their online shops
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
Oct 28 The following financial service industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
MACQUARIE GROUP
Australia's top investment bank named Tim Bishop as the global head of Macquarie Capital in Sydney. Bishop is currently U.S. head of Macquarie Capital. In addition, Michael McLaughlin has been appointed as U.S. head, head of Macquarie's U.S. management committee and president of Macquarie Capital. Robert Redmond, currently U.S. head of corporate finance, has been named U.S. head of Macquarie Capital.
BARCLAYS WEALTH
The wealth management arm of Barclays Plc added six investment representatives to its offices.
Glen Darby and Matthew Grady join the firm's Boston branch while Jerrid Douglas and Andrew Leventhal were appointed to its New York office. Michele Huff Powell was named investment representative for Barclays Wealth at Dallas and Narciso Muñoz joins the Miami office.
(Compiled by Ranjita Ganesan in Bangalore)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.