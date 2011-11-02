MOVES-Barclays Corporate, Stephens

(Adds Stephens)

Nov 2 The following financial service industry appointments were announced on Wednesday.

STEPHENS INC

The investment banking and brokerage company appointed John Baumgartner as a managing director. Baumgartner will co-head the company's equity capital markets. Prior to this, Baumgartner was with Robert W. Baird & Company.

BARCLAYS CORPORATE

The banking solutions arm of Barclays appointed Ray Zabarte as head of trade and working capital product management, and Adrian Ow as head of risk-weighted asset optimisation, trade and working capital.

Zabarte and Ow join from Standard Chartered . Zabarte was the global head of receivables and local corporate product management there, while Ow was responsible for the global transaction banking capital management strategy. (Compiled by Kavyanjali Kaushik and Arnav Sharma in Bangalore)