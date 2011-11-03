MOVES-Blackrock, Europa, Altana Wealth, Scipion Capital

(Adds Mirae Asset, EUROPA CAPITAL)

Nov 3 The following financial service industry appointments were announced on Thursday.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS

The investment management company appointed Peter Graham as president of its unit Mirae Asset Discovery Funds. Prior to joining Mirae Asset, Graham was head of product development & management at Credit Suisse Asset Management.

EUROPA CAPITAL

The real estate fund management group appointed Tim Turnbull in its management team. Prior to this, Turnbull was the chief investment officer at Hermes Real Estate.

BLACKROCK INC

The money management company hired Paul Tebbit in its UK real estate team as a director. Previously, Tebbit worked as a director for Telereal Trillium, which is part of the William Pears Group, and specialised in the origination of real estate and corporate investment opportunities, debt raising, valuation and transaction structuring.

EC HARRIS

The built asset consultancy named Rachael Campbell as their new head of oil & gas in north America. Campbell joins EC Harris from the Wood Group where she worked as the business development manager for the Middle East, Africa, North America and the Caspian region.

ALTANA WEALTH

The investment management group appointed David Helm as global head of sales and marketing. Prior to joining Altana, Helm was the chief executive of Sofaer Capital Inc, a hedge fund investing in Asia.

SCIPION CAPITAL

The frontier market investment specialist named Jonathan Hargreaves as analyst and Jean Cochard as office manager. Hargreaves joins Scipion from IHS Jane's, where he worked as a defence industry reporter and analyst. Before joining Scipion, Cochard was chief supervisor of the back-office and assisted the head accountant at Cosmorex SA Geneva, a forex and precious metals broker. (Compiled by Kavyanjali Kaushik and Satyanarayan Iyer in Bangalore)