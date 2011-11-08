MOVES-AllianceBernstein, Lazard, PwC

(Adds PwC US, BNY Mellon)

Nov 8 The following financial service industry appointments were announced by Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

PWC US

The U.S. unit of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP appointed Lisa Pavelka McAlister as managing director with the U.S. capital markets and accounting advisory services group. Prior to joining, McAlister was CFO of global private equity at Bank of America Merrill Lynch .

ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN

The New York-based asset manager named Brad Gibson as the latest hire to its Asia Pacific fixed income team. Gibson has been appointed portfolio manager based in Melbourne and will begin his new role in January. He was previously head of rates strategies at ING Investment Management Australia.

LAZARD LTD

The investment bank appointed Ranjit Munro as a managing director in the debt advisory group effective immediately. Based in London, Munro joins Lazard from Rothschild, where she was a managing director in debt advisory.

UNIGESTION

The asset management company appointed Daniel Ritz as director, institutional clients, based in Zurich. Ritz has over 20 years of experience in the asset management industry and joined Unigestion from Clariden Leu where he was the head of institutional clients division.

BNY MELLON CORP

The company's wealth management unit named Ridgway Powell as managing director and team leader of family wealth and international business. (Compiled by Eileen Anupa Soreng and Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore)