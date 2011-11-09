MOVES-Towers Watson, Brown Brothers Harriman

Nov 9 The following financial service industry appointments were announced by Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

TOWERS WATSON

The financial management services company appointed Barry Perkins to its international consulting group. Prior to joining Towers Watson, Barry spent eight years with HSBC .

BROWN BROTHERS HARRIMAN

The firm appointed Spence Fischer as a relationship manager in its Chicago wealth management office. Prior to joining BBH, Fischer worked as a financial advisor with Morgan Stanley .

SMITH & WILLIAMSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

The asset management firm appointed Julian Polnik as head of the broker desk for its pooled funds business. Polnik joins from Close Brothers.

IVEAGH PRIVATE INVESTMENT HOUSE

The asset management firm appointed Richard Ford as chief executive. Ford was, most recently, chief executive of WH Ireland Plc .

TROIKA DIALOG

The investment and asset management firm appointed Rob Leith as global head of investment banking and global markets. Leith joins from Standard Bank where he was group head of strategic expansion and chief executive of global corporate and investment banking. (Compiled by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore)