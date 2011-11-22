MOVES-Allied Irish Banks, Brown Brothers Harriman, State Street

(Adds Brown Brothers Harriman, Allied Irish Banks)
STATE STREET CORP
State Street named Keith Burman as senior managing director
of private equity and real estate in Luxembourg and Ireland.
Keith joins from Brown Brothers Harriman.
COUTTS
The wealth division of Royal Bank of Scotland Group
named Amir Sadr as the head of its UAE market and private office
in the Middle East. Sadr joins Coutts from Bank of America
Merrill Lynch where he worked for the last 12 years.
NEXAR CAPITAL GROUP
Nexar Capital Group SCA said Antoine Prudent has joined in
the new role of Global Head of Product & Business Development.
Antoine is in charge of Nexar's business & product development,
client services and marketing teams, and is a member of Nexar's
Executive and Investment committees.
SWS GROUP INC
The financial services provider said its executive vice
president Paul Vinton will be retiring at the end of the year,
and elected Christie Flanagan and Tyree Miller to the board of
directors.
BROWN BROTHERS HARRIMAN & CO
The firm appointed Daniel Greifenkamp as head of mutual fund
business development for the investment management business.
Prior to joining BBH, Greifenkamp was the director of business
development for Abbey Capital LLC, a managed futures fund of
funds.
ALLIED IRISH BANKS
Allied Irish Banks has hired David Duffy, a former
senior executive at South Africa's Standard Bank International
and Dutch bank ING, as its new chief executive
with a salary capped at 500,000 euros ($673,000).
