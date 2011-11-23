MOVES-StanChart, Unigestion

Japan stocks hit 2-week low in thin trade; Toyota underperforms
TOKYO, Feb 7 Japanese stocks dropped to a two-week low in thin trade, hit by weakness in global stocks and a stronger yen as investors became risk averse.
Nov 23 The following financial service industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
STANDARD CHARTERED
The bank has hired senior HSBC banker Haithem Katerji to head up its Middle East and North Africa financial institutions group, two sources familiar with the matter said.
UNIGESTION
The asset management company appointed Michel Bernard as director, institutional clients. Bernard joins from F&C Asset Management, where he was head of UK business development and client relations. (Compiled by Kavyanjali Kaushik in Bangalore)
TOKYO, Feb 7 Japanese stocks dropped to a two-week low in thin trade, hit by weakness in global stocks and a stronger yen as investors became risk averse.
Feb 7 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Asia ex-Japan stocks inch lower; Nikkei closes down 0.35 pct