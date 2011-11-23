MOVES-StanChart, Unigestion

Nov 23 The following financial service industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

STANDARD CHARTERED

The bank has hired senior HSBC banker Haithem Katerji to head up its Middle East and North Africa financial institutions group, two sources familiar with the matter said.

UNIGESTION

The asset management company appointed Michel Bernard as director, institutional clients. Bernard joins from F&C Asset Management, where he was head of UK business development and client relations. (Compiled by Kavyanjali Kaushik in Bangalore)