MOVES-Morgan Stanley, BNY Mellon Wealth, Raymond James

MORGAN STANLEY
The company has named Shirish Godbole as the head of its
global real estate investment fund in India, the Wall Street
bank said on Monday, as it looks to tap opportunities in a
sector that has been badly hit by a cash crunch.
BNY MELLON WEALTH MANAGEMENT
BNY Mellon's wealth management unit has hired a new
regional director to oversee the firm's private banking business
in New England. Penny Weeks, a 25-year industry veteran, joined
BNY Mellon in Boston earlier this month from Northern Trust
, where she worked for five years, most recently as a
senior vice-president and private banking team leader.
RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL INC
The investment bank and brokerage named Scott Curtis as
president of its independent brokerage unit, effective in
January, putting him in place to succeed 33-year veteran Dick
Averitt when he retires.
MIZUHO SECURITIES USA
The broker-dealer unit of Mizuho Financial Group
appointed Brad Wilson as executive director and head of U.S.
sales trading for its U.S. equities trading platform.
Previously, Wilson was a senior sales trader for several years
at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co.
PANTHEON
The global private equity fund investor named Heiko Schupp
as principal and head of European infrastructure investments.
Schupp joins from Eiser Infrastructure Ltd (formerly ABN AMRO
Infrastructure Capital).
ABERDEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT
The company has appointed Mark Parry as a senior investment
manager within its multi-asset team. Parry joins from Close
Asset Management.
