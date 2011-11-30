MOVES-Barclays, Renaissance Capital, Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Nov 30 The following financial service industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH

Bank of America Merrill Lynch on Wednesday announced a new leadership team for Italy. Luigi Gubitosi has been appointed as country executive and head of corporate & investment banking while Enrico Chiapparoli and Diego Selva have been appointed co-heads of investment banking.

BARCLAYS WEALTH

The global wealth management division of Barclays PLC named Carol Chen as market head, Greater China, effective Dec. 13. Chen joins from UBS and will be based in Singapore.

RENAISSANCE CAPITAL

Renaissance Capital named Christian Lantos as head of its London sales trading.

AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS

AXA Investment Managers (AXA IM) named Benjamin Rumary as investment sales manager for the Channel Islands, Ireland and South West. Rumary joins from LV Asset Management.

NOMURA

Nomura named Kieran Poynter as non-executive chairman of Nomura International PLC and Nomura Europe Holdings PLC, subsidiaries of Nomura Holdings Inc. Poynter will be replacing Colin Marshall.

TOWERGATE INSURANCE

Towergate named Philip Moore as an independent non-executive director and chair of audit committee, subject to FSA approval. Moore joins from LV Asset Management.

PICTET & CIE

Swiss private bank Pictet & Cie named Anuj Khanna as head of Pictet Wealth Management, South Asia, effective Jan. 9, 2012. Khanna joins from Credit Suisse and will be based in Singapore.

PANMURE GORDON

British broker Panmure Gordon said its veteran chief executive Tim Linacre will quit next year and warned that severe market turmoil will drag it to a loss in the second half of this year.

GRANITE INVESTMENT ADVISORS

Granite Investment Advisors named Peter McManus as senior vice president, head of institutional sales. McManus joins from Cadence Capital Management LLC in Boston.