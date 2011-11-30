MOVES-Barclays, Renaissance Capital, Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Nov 30 The following financial service
BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH
Bank of America Merrill Lynch on Wednesday announced
a new leadership team for Italy. Luigi Gubitosi has been
appointed as country executive and head of corporate &
investment banking while Enrico Chiapparoli and Diego Selva have
been appointed co-heads of investment banking.
BARCLAYS WEALTH
The global wealth management division of Barclays PLC
named Carol Chen as market head, Greater China,
effective Dec. 13. Chen joins from UBS and will be based in
Singapore.
RENAISSANCE CAPITAL
Renaissance Capital named Christian Lantos as head of its
London sales trading.
AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS
AXA Investment Managers (AXA IM) named Benjamin Rumary as
investment sales manager for the Channel Islands, Ireland and
South West. Rumary joins from LV Asset Management.
NOMURA
Nomura named Kieran Poynter as non-executive chairman of
Nomura International PLC and Nomura Europe Holdings PLC,
subsidiaries of Nomura Holdings Inc. Poynter will be replacing
Colin Marshall.
TOWERGATE INSURANCE
Towergate named Philip Moore as an independent non-executive
director and chair of audit committee, subject to FSA approval.
Moore joins from LV Asset Management.
PICTET & CIE
Swiss private bank Pictet & Cie named Anuj Khanna as head of
Pictet Wealth Management, South Asia, effective Jan. 9, 2012.
Khanna joins from Credit Suisse and will be based in Singapore.
PANMURE GORDON
British broker Panmure Gordon said its veteran chief
executive Tim Linacre will quit next year and warned that severe
market turmoil will drag it to a loss in the second half of this
year.
GRANITE INVESTMENT ADVISORS
Granite Investment Advisors named Peter McManus as senior
vice president, head of institutional sales. McManus joins from
Cadence Capital Management LLC in Boston.