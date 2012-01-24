MOVES-J.P. Morgan Asset Management, Brown Brothers, Liberum Capital

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
Jan 24 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
J.P. MORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT
J.P. Morgan Asset Management named John Stainsby as head of UK Institutional. Stainsby was previously the head of the client portfolio management team for global equities in London.
BROWN BROTHERS HARRIMAN & CO
Brown Brothers Harriman appointed Dean Allen as head of North American institutional business development and relationship management for its investment management business. Allen was previously with Schroder Asset Management.
SPRUCE PRIVATE INVESTORS
The wealth management firm named Courtlandt Bromwell Ault as a director in its portfolio management group. Courtlandt, who joined the company in September 2011, will be responsible for managing and building client relationships in the southeastern United States.
LIBERUM CAPITAL
The investment bank appointed Mark Godridge as chief executive of its U.S. subsidiary Liberum Capital Inc. Godridge had run the JP Morgan Cazenove European and Emerging Market sales team since 2010, and was also president of Cazenove's New York office.
LOMBARD
The asset finance provider named Adam Tait as head of specialist in-life team and Karen Mouatt as unit stocking team manager. Its transaction execution team named Gerry King as transactional structuring and documentation team manager, Stephen Lee as senior manager transaction execution, and Jonathan Marchant as facility agency and security trustee manager.
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.